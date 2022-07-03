Hank Lebioda shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 5 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.