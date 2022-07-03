Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Sigg's tee shot went 199 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sigg's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.