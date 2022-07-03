Fabián Gómez shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 45th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gómez's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gómez's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Gómez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gómez had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gómez's 178 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 5 under for the round.