Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Emiliano Grillo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 2nd at 18 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 348 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Grillo's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.