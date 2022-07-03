Dylan Wu posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the John Deere Classic

Dylan Wu hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dylan Wu had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 10th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.