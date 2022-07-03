Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Scott Stallings and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Callum Tarren is in 4th at 16 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.