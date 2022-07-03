Derek Ernst shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Derek Ernst hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ernst finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Ernst got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ernst reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ernst reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Ernst had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to 4 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 5 under for the round.