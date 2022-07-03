Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McCarthy's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.