  • David Lipsky shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky makes birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.