David Lipsky shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, David Lipsky hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lipsky's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Lipsky hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.