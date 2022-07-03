Curtis Thompson shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 51st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 70-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 569-yard par-5 17th. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.