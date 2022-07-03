  • Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Christopher Gotterup in the final round at the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Christopher Gotterup makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Christopher Gotterup birdies No. 18 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Christopher Gotterup makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.