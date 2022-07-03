Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Christopher Gotterup in the final round at the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Christopher Gotterup hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gotterup finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Scott Stallings; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Christopher Gotterup got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Christopher Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gotterup hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gotterup chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

Gotterup hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gotterup hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gotterup's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.