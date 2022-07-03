Christiaan Bezuidenhout posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the John Deere Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 2nd at 18 under with Emiliano Grillo; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.