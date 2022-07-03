Chris Naegel shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Chris Naegel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Naegel had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to even for the round.

Naegel got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Naegel to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 2 over for the round.