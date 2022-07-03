Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Hadley's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

Hadley missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hadley's tee shot went 158 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.