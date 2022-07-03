  • Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

