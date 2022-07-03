Charles Howell III shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 13th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

Howell III got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.

Howell III tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Howell III's 193 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

Howell III hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.