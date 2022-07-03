Cam Davis posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the John Deere Classic

Cam Davis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Davis finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Cam Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 103 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.