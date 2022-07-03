  • Cam Davis posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cam Davis makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes short birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cam Davis makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.