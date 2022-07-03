Callum Tarren shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Callum Tarren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Tarren had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Tarren's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Tarren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tarren at even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.