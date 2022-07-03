  • C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.