C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-5 second, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Pan's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Pan's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Pan chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.