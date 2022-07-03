Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Todd's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 41 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.