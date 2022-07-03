Brandon Wu shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Brandon Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 26th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wu's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wu's 80 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.