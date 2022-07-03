  • Brandon Hagy shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy birdies No. 12 at John Deere

