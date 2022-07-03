Brandon Hagy shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 64th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 20 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic is in 6th at 15 under.

Hagy got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

Hagy hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hagy hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy had a 353-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hagy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 4 over for the round.