Bo Hoag shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 16th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoag's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hoag chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoag's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hoag chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hoag got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to even for the round.