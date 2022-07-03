Austin Cook putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Austin Cook hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under J.T. Poston is in 1st at 22 under, Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under, and Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Austin Cook's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.