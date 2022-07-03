Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Lahiri hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lahiri's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Lahiri had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Lahiri hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.