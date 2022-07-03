Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 40th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under; and Denny McCarthy, Bo Hoag, Callum Tarren, and Michael Gligic are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.