Andrew Novak shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Andrew Novak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Novak finished his round tied for 27th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Novak hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.