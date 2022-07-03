  • Andrew Novak shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak birdies No. 14 at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.