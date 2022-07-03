Alex Smalley shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under J.T. Poston is in 1st at 22 under, Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 18 under, and Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 17 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Smalley hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 353 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

Smalley tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Smalley had a 309-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 9-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.