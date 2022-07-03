Adam Svensson shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Svensson's tee shot went 209 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Svensson hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Svensson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.