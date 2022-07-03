Adam Long putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic

Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Long finished his day tied for 13th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 21 under; Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Christopher Gotterup and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Long had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.