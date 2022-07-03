Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic

Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 54th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Baddeley hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Baddeley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.