Zach Johnson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Johnson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.