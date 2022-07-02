Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Vince Whaley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Whaley hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Whaley hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Whaley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.