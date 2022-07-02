  • Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Vaughn Taylor sinks a 27-foot birdie putt at John Deere

