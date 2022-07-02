Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.