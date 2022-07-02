Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Tommy Gainey in the third round at the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gainey finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Tommy Gainey's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tommy Gainey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gainey had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Gainey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gainey to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gainey's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 5 under for the round.