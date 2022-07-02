Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.