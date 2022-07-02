Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Jaeger's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Jaeger's 213 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.