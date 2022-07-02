Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Seung-Yul Noh hit his 195 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Noh's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Noh's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Noh had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 4 under for the round.