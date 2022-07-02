  • Seth Reeves shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Seth Reeves makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Seth Reeves makes birdie on No. 18 at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Seth Reeves makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.