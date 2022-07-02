Seth Reeves shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Seth Reeves hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 30th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Reeves's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reeves had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Reeves chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Reeves chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reeves's 191 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.