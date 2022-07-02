Scott Stallings delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stallings finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott Stallings's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stallings had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stallings's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stallings hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.