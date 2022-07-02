Satoshi Kodaira delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the John Deere Classic

Satoshi Kodaira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kodaira finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Satoshi Kodaira hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Kodaira at 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 7 under for the round.