Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryder had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

Ryder tee shot went 185 yards to the fringe and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 89 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.