Strong putting brings Sahith Theegala a 6-under 65 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 30th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sahith Theegala had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Theegala's 90 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.