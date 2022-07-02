Ryan Moore comes back from a rocky start in round three of the John Deere Classic

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Ryan Moore had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Moore's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Moore chipped in his third shot from 114 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.