Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sabbatini's 231 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Sabbatini had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.