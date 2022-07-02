Ricky Barnes rebounds from poor front in third round of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Ricky Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Barnes finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ricky Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ricky Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Barnes's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.