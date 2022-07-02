Preston Stanley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Preston Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stanley finished his day tied for 30th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Preston Stanley hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Preston Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stanley's 97 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt for eagle. This put Stanley at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stanley's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 6 under for the round.