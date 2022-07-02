Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Malnati hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.