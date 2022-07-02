Patton Kizzire putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Patton Kizzire's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.