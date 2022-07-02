Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 second, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.