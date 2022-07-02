  • Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.