Patrick Flavin shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Patrick Flavin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 30th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 second, Flavin's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Flavin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Flavin's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Flavin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Flavin's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Flavin chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.